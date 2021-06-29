NCAA's NIL era arrives, some athletes are ready to cash in

Social media stardom came unexpectedly to Haley and Hanna Cavinder. A way to pass time during the pandemic now has Fresno State's twin sister basketball stars positioned to be among the most successful college-athlete entrepreneurs as soon as the rules allow it.



Ohio State lacrosse player Mitchell Pehlke has been cultivating his online following for years. When NCAA athletes are finally able to monetize their fame without compromising their eligibility, Pehlke is ready to restart the business of his brand.



A new era in college sports dawns Thursday when, for the first time, athletes at the highest levels of college sports will be permitted to be compensated for the use of their name, image or likeness. They can earn money based on their celebrity or fame without running afoul of school, conference or NCAA rules.



The transition has been anything but smooth. More than a half-dozen states have laws set to go into effect Thursday designed to open up the market for athletes and bar the NCAA from interfering. The NCAA is on board with the idea of reforming its NIL rules, but change has come slowly and awkwardly. At some point Congress is expected to step in and provide a law that brings uniformity across the country.



Despite the uncertainty, the doors to the college athlete market are about to swing open and some of them are prepared to cash in immediately.



“I’m going to do as much as I can on that first day and just kind of keep the train going,” said Pehlke, whose YouTube channel has more than 14,600 subscribers. “But I think right now it's figuring out what I want to do and then drawing it out with my compliance contact to see if that’s all OK, and then get everything prepared for July 1, and then just hit the ground running.”



The Cavinders are 5-foot-6 identical twins...