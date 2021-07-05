Asian shares mixed, US markets closed for Independence Day

BANGKOK (AP) — Shares were mixed Monday in Asia in quiet trading, with U.S. markets set to be closed for observance of Independence Day.



Tokyo and Hong Kong declined while most other regional markets advanced. U.S. futures edged lower after Wall Street capped a milestone-shattering week Friday with stock indexes hitting more record highs as investors welcomed a report showing the nation’s job market was even stronger last month than expected.



Oil prices slipped as the United Arab Emirates pushed back against a plan by the OPEC oil cartel and allied producing countries to extend the global pact to cut oil production beyond April 2022.



Benchmark U.S. crude oil lost 11 cents to $75.05 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It shed 7 cents on Friday to $75.16 per barrel. Brench crude, the international standard, gave up 8 cents to $76.09 per barrel.



One of the group’s largest oil producers, the UAE is seeking to increase its output — setting up a contest with ally and OPEC heavyweight Saudi Arabia, which has led a push to keep a tight lid on production.



The combined OPEC Plus grouping of members led by Saudi Arabia and non-members, chief among them Russia, failed to reach an agreement Friday on oil output. Negotiations over the dispute are set to resume Monday.



Worries remain across Asia about rising coronavirus cases as outbreaks of new infections overtake vaccination efforts. In Thailand and Indonesia, local authorities have reported record high new cases.



Tokyo's Nikkei 225 lost 0.6% to 28,618.33 and the Hang Seng in Hong Kong declined 0.5% to 28,166.25. The Shanghai Composite index gained 0.2% to 3,524.30 and South Korea's Kospi picked up 0.4% to 3,294.08. In Australia, the S&P/ASX edged 0.1% higher to 7,316.30.



China announced over...