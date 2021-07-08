S&P/ASX 200 trades near flatline as NSW reports highest number of new COVID-19 cases in 14 months

S&P/ASX 200 (INDEXASX:XJO) gained 0.08% to 7,334.6 points by about 2.30 pm as NSW reported 38 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, the highest number of daily cases recorded in more than 14 months. NSW Premier said the latest case numbers are "too high" and pleaded with people to stop visiting extended family, and to limit compassionate care visits to a single person. Interest rate outlook The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) this week kept the official cash rate at 0.1%, confirming it did not believe wages growth and inflation would be high enough to necessitate an increase until 2024. In his online speech to the Economic Society of Queensland on Thursday, RBA governor Philip Lowe reiterated the two points he made earlier in the week: “The first is that the condition for an increase in the cash rate depends upon the data, not the date; it is based on inflation outcomes, not the calendar. “The second is that the step-down in the RBA's bond purchases from $5 billion to $4 billion a week does not represent a withdrawal of support by the RBA.” Lowe also said that it will take more time for workers’ incomes to lift fast enough to warrant an increase in official interest rates. Rival offer for Sydney Airport Sydney Airport (ASX:SYD) shares rose 3.15% after a consortium led by Macquarie Group Ltd is exploring a rival offer for the company, in a potential challenge to IFM Investors Pty’s $22.3 billion bid. Macquarie has been speaking with potential partners, including local pension funds, about making a joint offer, according to a Bloomberg report. Other takeover news Zip Co (ASX:Z1P) shares jumped 15% at the open to a near three-month high of $8.90 on reports that Swedish buy now, pay later giant Klarna may have taken a strategic stake. Macquarie Asset Management will acquire AMP Capital’s Global Equity and Fixed Income business for a price of up to $185 million, as the embattled wealth manager shrinks itself ahead of a spin-off. AMP is continuing to lose clients after three years of scandals and has embarked on an overhaul that includes the sale of non-core assets in the company’s hopes of becoming a simpler outfit. Top gainers Today’s top gainers on the ASX include Alice Queen Ltd (ASX:AQX) (+23.08%), AVZ Minerals Ltd (ASX:AVZ) (+9.09%), Cirralto Ltd (ASX:CRO) (+10.71%), Lithium Australia NL (ASX:LIT) (+9.09%), PVW Resources NL (ASX:PVW) (+18.52%), Tempest Minerals Ltd (ASX:TEM) (+31.58%) and Roots Sustainable Agricultural Techn Ltd (ASX:ROO) (+9.09%). Proactive news headlines: Bellevue Gold lifts gold resource to 3 million ounces at 9.9 g/t, set for expanded feasibility study Bellevue Gold Ltd (ASX:BGL) (OTCMKTS:BELGF) has expanded total resources to 3 million ounces at 9.9 g/t, further enhancing the already strong viability of its namesake project in Western Australia. Tempest Minerals identifies extensive iron-rich formations at Euro Project Tempest Minerals Ltd’s (ASX:TEM) (FRA:LIF) geologists have mapped outcrops of substantial iron-rich geological units during the recent reconnaissance fieldwork at the Euro Project in the Yalgoo Region of Western Australia. Rumble Resources doubles footprint at Chinook zinc-lead discovery with "exciting" new results Rumble Resources Ltd (ASX:RTR) (FRA:20Z) has increased the footprint at Chinook zinc-lead discovery of the Earaheedy Project in Western Australia by 125% to 3 kilometres by 1.8 kilometres during a 30,000-metre reverse circulation (RC) and diamond drilling program. Brookside Energy completes surface facilities, set to receive production from Jewell Well in Anadarko Basin Brookside Energy Ltd (ASX:BRK) (FSE:8F3) has constructed the necessary production facilities for the Jewell Well operation, an oil and gas asset within Oklahoma’s world-class Anadarko Basin. Jindalee Resources and JV partner identify gold potential of Maynard’s Dam Prospect Jindalee Resources Ltd (ASX:JRL) and joint venture partner Torque Metals Ltd (ASX:TOR) have received gravity geophysics data from SensOre Ltd highlighting the gold potential of the Maynard’s Dam Prospect. PVW Resources sets sights on highly prospective ground in West Yilgarn Nickel-Copper-PGE Province PVW Resources NL (ASX:PVW) has tenement applications in place for three large exploration licences covering 950 square kilometres at Ballinue Project on highly prospective ground in the West Yilgarn Nickel-Copper-PGE Province of Western Australia. Mako Gold raises $10 million in strongly supported placement to accelerate Napié gold exploration Mako Gold Ltd (ASX:MKG) has received binding commitments for a two-tranche placement to raise $10 million before costs and is now fully funded to deliver an accelerated exploration program as part of its growth strategy at the flagship Napié Gold Project in Côte d’Ivoire. St George Mining intersects prospective lithology and anomalous pathfinder elements in maiden drilling at Paterson Project St George Mining Ltd (ASX:SGQ) (FRA:S0G) has intersected prospective lithology and anomalous pathfinder elements in its maiden drilling program at Paterson Project in the Paterson Province of Western Australia. Marvel Gold tables high-grade Tabakorole diamond drill results as more gold mineralisation is encountered beyond resource Marvel Gold Ltd (ASX:MVL) (FRA:GR2) has updated the market on its 3,400-metre diamond drilling campaign across the Tabakorole Gold Project in Southern Mali. Lithium Australia subsidiary VSPC dispatches high-performance cathode material to potential customers Lithium Australia NL’s (ASX:LIT) (OTCMKTS:LMMFF) (FRA:3MW) subsidiary VSPC Ltd has dispatched its second-generation lithium manganese ferro phosphate (LMFP) cathode power to potential customers after meeting industry performance and physical property specifications. Alkane Resources upbeat as Tomingley Gold Operations exceed production and AISC forecasts in FY21 Alkane Resources Ltd's (ASX:ALK) (OTCMKTS:ALKEF) (FRA:AK7) Tomingley Gold Operations in central New South Wales have exceeded production guidance for the 2021 financial year. DGO Gold intersects semi-massive sulphides at Yerrida DGO Gold Ltd‘s (ASX:DGO) maiden diamond drilling at Yerrida in Western Australia’s Mid-West has intersected more than 30 metres of strong sulphide mineralisation within the target zone.