Scenes from inside Fiserv Forum as Milwaukee Bucks claim first NBA title in 50 years

The Milwaukee Bucks fulfilled the team's rallying cry, "Bucks in Six," claiming its first NBA title in 50 years in Game 6. Check out the attached slideshow to see photos from inside Fiserv Forum of the game, the VIP filled crowd and the huge celebration that followed the big win. "Bucks in Six" was quite arguably the most common phrase heard in Fiserv Forum Tuesday night. Milwaukee Bucks' 2009 first round draft pick Brandon Jennings first uttered the phrase in 2013 in the team's first round playoff…