Empower Clinics partners with Save-On-Foods to offer Kai Care COVID-19 test kits in British Columbia

Empower Clinics Inc has announced a pilot program with pharmacy leader Save-On-Foods to sell its Kai Care At Home coronavirus (COVID-19) and influenza A/B saliva test kits in multiple locations across Vancouver, the Lower Mainland and the Okanagan. The integrated healthcare firm said the program will ensure its Kai Care Testing solutions are easily accessible to a wide consumer base. Even with a global return to pre-pandemic life, Empower said a reliable negative COVID-19 test is going to be essential for travel in the foreseeable future. READ: Empower Clinics partners with Pharmachoice to offer Kai Care COVID-19 testing solutions "Empower's best-in-class Kai Care COVID-19 testing solutions offer an effective and efficient path to life as we once knew it,” Empower chairman and CEO Steven McAuley said in a statement. "We look forward to evaluating the results of this pilot, so we can work together to determine the best final agreement structure as it relates to potential future expansion into the company's remaining stores," he added. Save-On-Foods, part of the Pattison Food Group, includes PriceSmart Foods, Urban Fare and Bulkley Valley Wholesale and has 184 stores across Western Canada, prioritizing professional, patient-centred care focused on prevention, not just intervention. "There is nothing more critical than establishing a safer post-pandemic world, and this partnership is a vital step to ensuring consumers feel comfortable engaging in everything from international travel to visiting vulnerable family members during flu season,” Save-On-Foods' general manager of Pharmacies, Chi Quon said. “These convenient tests mean people can get accurately tested for COVID-19 or influenza from the comfort of their homes without the added step of engaging a doctor or medical practitioner.” Empower provides body and mind wellness for patients through its clinics, with digital and telemedicine care, and world-class medical diagnostics laboratories. It bought Dallas, Texas-based Kai Medical Laboratory in October last year to further advance its COVID-19 national testing programs for enterprise clients. Contact the author at stephen.gunnion@proactiveinvestors.com