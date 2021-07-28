Walmart pledges $1 billion to fund free college, career training for employees

Walmart has committed $1 billion over the next five years to career-driven training and development for its employees, including funding 100% of college tuition and books for its Live Better U (LBU) education program. Starting Aug. 16, the prior $1 a day fee Walmart charged for the program will be removed, giving approximately 1.5 million part-time and full-time Walmart and Sam’s Club employees the opportunity to earn a degree debt-free, the company said. The LBU program is offered in partnership…