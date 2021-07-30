Disney sued by Scarlett Johansson over Black Widow release on Disney+

The star of Walt Disney Co’s new Marvel superhero epic Black Widow, Scarlett Johansson, is suing the media giant for breach of contract after it released the film on its Disney+ streaming platform. The Hollywood star, who plays the film’s titular character, is reportedly arguing that she has been deprived of potential earnings after box office receipts for the film fell steeply following its opening weekend, which saw the film released in cinemas and the Disney+ simultaneously. READ: ‘Black Widow’ box office debut raises hopes of rebound for AMC and Cineworld Johansson said that Disney-owned Marvel Studios had said Black Widow would be released theatrically, which was understood to mean a window of time would elapse where the film was only shown in theatres before arriving on streaming services. Sources close to the actor have reportedly told media outlets that the actor lost US$50mln as a result of Disney’s decision to release Black Widow on Disney+ under its Premier Access offering, which allows existing subscribers to watch blockbusters from the same day they are released in cinemas if they pay an additional rental fee. After three months, the films are then added to the general Disney+ library. Disney has released a number of its blockbusters in this fashion over the past year as it attempted to continue drawing box office funds from consumers that were stuck at home during lockdown. Other films released by the group simultaneously in cinemas and on streaming have included its live-action Mulan remake as well as villain origin story Cruella starring Emma Stone.