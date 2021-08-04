Tokyo Olympics: Sydney McLaughlin's Sensational Run In 400m Hurdles With World Record
The United States' Sydney McLaughlin was the star of the day at the Tokyo Olympic Games Wednesday as she smashed her own world record with a sensational run in the women's 400m hurdles final. The new Olympic champion broke her own world-best mark of 51.90, storming past compatriot Dalilah Muhammad down the home straight to win the gold medal in 51.46 seconds. Canada's Andre de Grasse became the nFull Article