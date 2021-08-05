Etihad to start flying newly allowed travellers from India starting Aug 10

Abu Dhabi-based Etihad will from August 10 start flying the new categories of people recently allowed to enter UAE from India. Among other conditions, travellers will need to quarantine for 10 days on arrival in Abu Dhabi and “wear a medically approved wristband for the duration of quarantine (that) will be provided by the authorities at Abu Dhabi airport after you clear immigration. Incoming must also take a PCR test on day four and day eight,” the airline said.