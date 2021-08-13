St George Mining buoyed by initial results from Paterson Project maiden drilling

St George Mining Ltd (ASX:SGQ) has received encouraging results indicative of potential base metal and gold mineralisation from its Paterson Project within the Paterson region of Western Australia. The company’s maiden drill program started in early June with 10,000 metres of planned aircore (AC) and reverse circulation (RC) drilling. XRF analysis of basement rocks intersected indicates elevated levels of pathfinder elements for potential base metal and gold deposits including highly anomalous bismuth, arsenic, copper, zinc, lead, molybdenum and vanadium. Promisingly, petrographic analysis of samples from several completed drill holes confirms the presence of chalcopyrite and metasediments, which is the lithology known to host base metal mineralisation in the Paterson region. “Delivering great results” St George executive chairman John Prineas said: “The inaugural drill program at our Paterson Project is delivering great results with confirmation of basement rocks that are known to host major copper and gold deposits in the Paterson region. “The RC rig has done its job at Paterson and has now mobilised to our Mt Alexander nickel-copper sulphide project in the Goldfields to drill a range of new targets as well as complete some resource definition drilling. We will announce more about the Mt Alexander drilling shortly. “The next phase of drilling at Paterson will be with diamond core drilling – this will be deeper drilling to further test the emerging copper and gold targets that we have identified. Prospective stratigraphy St George’s drill program comprised a number of wide-spaced drill traverses designed to test the lithology and depth of cover across a 35-kilometre strike of prospective stratigraphy at St George’s E45/5 tenement. To date, 35 holes have been completed for 6,264 metres drilled as part of the company’s maiden drill program. The RC rig has now been mobilised from Paterson to St George’s high-grade Mt Alexander nickel-copper sulphide project for a 5,000-metre drilling campaign. Lithology known to host major deposits St George’s X-ray fluorescence (XRF) analysis of the basement rocks intersected by the drilling has provided encouragement further supported by petrographic analysis of samples from several completed drill holes. The lithology revealed in the initial assessments is known to host major deposits in the region including the Winu copper-gold deposit of Rio Tinto PLC (LSE:RIO) and the Nifty copper deposit of Cyprium Metals Ltd (ASX:CYM). Airborne EM survey Prineas adds: “A diamond rig is scheduled to arrive at Paterson in mid-October, which gives us time to first complete an important airborne EM survey over the high-priority areas of interest. “The data from this survey will assist to better define the copper and gold targets for the diamond drilling. “We are also pleased to launch our first exploration work at our second Paterson tenement – E45/5422 – with a gravity survey to be completed there later this month. “The Paterson region has already delivered several major copper and gold discoveries. As a new entrant to the region, we are excited that our maiden drilling program has delivered such encouraging signs about the fertility of our ground for base metal and gold mineralisation.” Forward plan St George’s first assays from its maiden drill program at the Paterson Project are due next month. The company’s airborne electromagnetic (VTEM) survey over the key stratigraphy within E45/5226 will be completed in October ahead of a planned diamond drill program. In addition, a ground gravity survey is to be completed over St George’s second Paterson tenement, the 100%-owned Exploration Licence E45/5422 as well as E45/522. Furthermore, diamond drilling for E45/5226 is scheduled to commence by mid-October.