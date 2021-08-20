Weekly jobless claims: -29K
Published
Initial jobless claims dropped by 29,000 last week to a seasonally adjusted 348,000, according to the Labor Department. -More-Full Article
Published
Initial jobless claims dropped by 29,000 last week to a seasonally adjusted 348,000, according to the Labor Department. -More-Full Article
US Weekly Jobless Claims Hit , New Pandemic-Era Low.
The Labor Department reported a
total of 348,000 jobless claims..
Watch VideoThe number of Americans seeking unemployment benefits fell for a third straight time last week, the latest sign that..