Covid-19 surge puts Arizona on pace to hit 1 million cases within a week

WASHINGTON – Arizona is on pace to record its 1 millionth Covid-19 infection within about a week, and health experts fear that kids in schools and the looming Labor Day holiday will only make matters worse. The Arizona Department of Health Services reported 988,714 cases as of Monday and its data shows that the state had been averaging 2,941 new cases every day over the week ending Aug. 20, as the highly contagious delta variant continued its spread. Arizona's Covid-19 death toll stood at 18,600…