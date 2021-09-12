The Latest: More than 50% of Japan's population vaccinated

TOKYO — Japan's government says more than 50% of the population has been fully vaccinated.



Japan’s vaccine rollouts began in mid-February, months behind many wealthy countries due to its lengthy clinical testing requirement and approval process. Inoculations for elderly patients, which started in April, were also slowed by supply shortages of imported vaccines, but the pace picked up in late May and has since achieved 1 million doses per day.



Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura, who is in charge of COVID-19 measures, told NHK public television’s weekly talk show Sunday that about 60% of the population is expected to be fully vaccinated by the end of September, on par with current levels in Europe.



The government is studying a roadmap for easing restrictions around November. That would allow fully vaccinated people and those who test negative to travel, gather for parties or attend mass events.



___



MORE ON THE PANDEMIC:



— Tale of two clinics: Lines in Kenya, few takers in Atlanta



— From virus to storm, Louisiana's marginalized see ‘no way out’



— Crowded U.S. football stadiums create combustible mix this fall



— Coronavirus infects several gorillas at Atlanta zoo



— See AP coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic.



___



HERE’S WHAT ELSE IS HAPPENING:



BEIJING — China on Sunday reported 46 new coronavirus infections, including 20 locally acquired cases in a southern province where authorities are trying to contain an outbreak. No deaths were reported.



Nineteen of the locally acquired infections were in Putian in Fujian province and one in nearby Quanzhou, the National Health Commission reported. It said all...