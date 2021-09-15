Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist begins delivering COVID-19 vaccines via drone with UPS Flight Forward

Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist and its healthtech business enterprise operated through the Innovation Quarter, iQ Healthtech Labs, are taking COVID-19 vaccination efforts to new heights with drone deliveries – the first COVID-19 vaccine drone delivery program in the country. This new initiative – operated by UPS and its subsidiary, UPS Flight Forward– expands Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist’s existing drone program that was launched in July 2020. When transporting the COVID-19 vaccines,…