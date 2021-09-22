St. Louis County offering gift cards for groceries, gas to residents who get fully vaccinated
St. Louis County's new incentive program could help you walk away from your vaccine appointment with a little extra money in your pocket. The county is launching a new program this weekend that'll give thousands of people the chance to win $150 in gift cards after rolling up their sleeves and getting the Covid-19 vaccine. Almost 516,000 people are fully vaccinated in the county. But it's still not enough. County health officials are hoping this new vaccine incentive program will be another