Biden, Congress face big week for agenda, government funding

WASHINGTON (AP) — It's a consequential week for President Joe Biden's agenda, as Democratic leaders delicately trim back his $3.5 trillion “Build Back Better" package to win over remaining lawmakers and work to quickly pass legislation to avoid a federal shutdown.



An expected Monday vote on a related $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package is now postponed until Thursday, amid ongoing negotiations. More immediately, the Senate has a test vote set Monday to keep the government funded and avert a federal debt default before Thursday's fiscal year-end deadline. That package stands to run into a blockade by Republican senators — all but ensuring lawmakers will have to try again later in the week.



All this while Biden's domestic agenda hangs in the balance, at risk of collapse and political fallout if he and Democratic leaders cannot pull their party together to deliver what could be a signature piece of legislation and the biggest overhaul of the nation's tax and spending priorities in decades. Over the weekend, Biden personally spoke with lawmakers on the path forward, according to a White House official who requested anonymity to discuss the private conversations.



“Let me just say, it’s an eventful week,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Sunday on ABC's “This Week.”



Biden, Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer are deep into negotiations over the president's broader proposal, which is being chiseled back to win over key senators and a few House lawmakers who have so far refused the $3.5 trillion price tag and the tax increases on corporations and the wealthy to pay for it.



Behind-the-scenes talks churned, allowing for needed breathing room after Monday's anticipated vote on the companion $1 trillion public works measure was postponed. The two bills are...