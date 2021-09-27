Five Things for Monday, including a gov candidate and a fast-growing 100

Good morning. Here are Five Things for a rainy Monday. There's another Democrat in the race for Gov. Kate Brown's job. Oregon Treasurer Tobias Read is the latest candidate to run for the office, joining House Speaker Tina Kotek and Yamhill County farmer Casey Kulla. A Read campaign video stressed vaccinations and stopping Covid in Oregon. Unsuspecting consumers of Select CBD products could have been in for a strange surprise. The recalled CBD drops taken off the shelves were found to contain…