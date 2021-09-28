EXPLAINER: Why and how the UK is experiencing a fuel crisis

LONDON (AP) — Long lines are snaking down streets across the U.K. as drivers struggle to fill up their cars, causing widespread traffic misery and worries over whether the emergency services can do their work.



The British army has been put on standby to help out. And the government is blaming the public, urging people not to panic. Unsurprisingly, perhaps, people hear the word panic and do just that — panic-buying fuel on a scale not seen since September 2000 when a similar crisis brought the country to a virtual standstill.



Here's a look at how the crisis is unfolding:



WHAT IS GOING ON?



In recent months, many companies have reported shortages, including fast-food chains KFC, McDonald’s and Nando’s. Supermarket shelves have also run dry.



At first, the shortages drew a shrug. An inconvenience for some, but hardly the stuff to shake an economy or a government. But Thursday's news from oil giants BP and ExxonMobil that they were having to close some gas stations as a result of a truck driver shortage changed that.



People, especially those with memories of the 2000 crisis, knew where this could end and headed to the pump. Rationally they'd say. Others, seeing what was unfolding, whether live or on television or social media, have followed suit.



IS THERE A FUEL SHORTAGE?



The British government insists there is not.



That's true, but the process of keeping the country's gas stations flowing involves the seamless interaction of a number of activities. So when one or more aspects of the process are out of kilter, the whole system can grind to a halt.



Critics say Prime Minister Boris Johnson is also to blame for failing to address the issue of a lack of truckers — he has been warned for months that there is a shortage of around 100,000 drivers across the trucking sector...