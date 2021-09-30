Mass vaccination site to reopen at Belle-Clair Fairgrounds Tuesday

Covid-19 booster shots are now available and in order to meet the demand in the Metro East, a mass vaccination site is reopening for the first time since May. Over 100,000 people got their first round of Covid vaccinations at Belle-Clair Fairgrounds in Belleville, and while not all of them got the Pfizer vaccine there’s hope that those who did will return for their booster. "Our mission is to deliver as many booster shots as possible,” said St. Clair County Emergency Manager Herb Simmons. The…