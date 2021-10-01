Scarlett Johansson, Disney settle lawsuit over 'Black Widow' streaming

Scarlett Johansson has settled her breach of contract lawsuit against the Walt Disney Co. that contended the streaming release of "Black Widow" concurrent with its theatrical release cost her potential earnings. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Johansson reprised her Marvel Cinematic Universe role Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow in the film, which after several pandemic-related delays was released in July both in theaters and for a premium fee on the Disney+ streaming service. Johansson asserted…