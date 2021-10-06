Sam Graphos, owner of Sam’s Super Samwiches, dies at age 79

A well-known Homewood restaurant owner has died. Sam Graphos, owner of Sam’s Super Samwiches, died Tuesday at age 79. According to AL.com, Graphos got his start working in his father's restaurant, the Farmers Café, near the old downtown farmers market. He later opened Sneaky Pete’s at 2812 18th St. S. and then later renamed it to Sam’s Super Samwiches. He served sandwiches in that location for nearly 50 years. Graphos and his two brothers opened up hot dogs shops across the metro, serving…