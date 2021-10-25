St. Louis Cardinals said to pick a new manager

The St. Louis Cardinals have found their man to be the team's next manager. And they didn't have to look very far. KSDK director Frank Cusumano confirmed with multiple Cardinals players Sunday night that current Cardinals bench coach Oliver Marmol would be named the next manager of the team on Monday. "Love it ... he’s very liked and I think he will do a great job," Cusumano reported he got in a text from a player who had already FaceTimed with Marmol. The Cardinals have called a press conference…