Colorado oil regulator gives state's largest owner of aging wells cleanup deadline

Colorado’s oil regulator on Wednesday gave the state’s largest owner of aging wells nine days to agree to how it will clean up spills and comply with state rules or else face fines and an imposed plan. Commissioners from the Colorado Oil & Gas Conservation Commission set a Nov. 5 deadline for Denver-based K.P. Kauffman Co. to fashion a compliance and remediation plan in negotiations with Jeff Robbins, COGCC chairman. The two sides have been talking since Sept. 22, when the COGCC commissioners…