Marriott agrees to better disclose resort fees across the U.S.

Bethesda's Marriott International Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) has agreed to better disclose resort fees throughout the U.S. as part of a settlement deal with the Pennsylvania attorney general's office. The hotel giant has been accused of deceptive pricing tactics and violating of consumer-protection laws because the company doesn't disclose resort fees upfront or advertise them in room rates, as they are only revealed during the booking process. Resort fees, which are sometimes called amenity or destination…