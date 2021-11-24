Turkish lira plunges to a historic low and protests erupt after Erdogan defends rates cuts
The Turkish lira has dropped 40 per cent in value since the start of the year, shedding as much as 15 per cent on Tuesday alone.
ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — The Turkish currency weakened by nearly 10% against the U.S. dollar Tuesday, a day after President Recep..