Senate advances bill easing way for debt limit increase

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate moved ahead Thursday with legislation that would create a fast-track process for raising the debt limit, overcoming a Republican filibuster and likely averting another last-minute rush to avoid a devastating federal default.



The bill fits the two goals that Republican leader Mitch McConnell had set months ago for the politically difficult vote to increase the country's borrowing authority: Democrats probably will have to pass the debt ceiling increase on their own, without GOP support, and they will have to increase it by a specific amount.



McConnell was able to deliver enough Republican votes to advance the bill Thursday when 14 Republicans sided with Democrats to end debate. That was the most precarious and unpredictable vote in the process. Now that it's been cleared, Democrats can use their majority to pass the fast-track bill and then later — likely next week — pass the debt ceiling increase itself.



“This is the responsible path forward," said Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y. “No brinksmanship, no default on the debt, no risk of another recession."



Still, it wasn't an easy lift for McConnell. Republicans complained privately and on the Senate floor about the deal. While they will not have to vote for the debt limit increase, they had to facilitate getting to the final vote.



“A deal has been made to give us — some of us see it this way anyway — a choice between voting for a heart attack or cancer," said Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., who voted against advancing the plan.



Other Republicans said the United States should not send signals to the rest of the world that cast doubt on its creditworthiness.



“It was the right thing to do because the last thing in the world that this country needs is a default," said Sen. Lisa Murkowski,...