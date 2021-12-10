Covid booster shots up to 75% effective against Omicron, UK study finds
Health Security Agency estimates there will be 1m infections of the new variant in the country by the end of DecemberFull Article
Watch VideoThe U.S. is expanding COVID-19 boosters, ruling that 16- and 17-year-olds can get a third dose of Pfizer's..
On Friday, the FDA Advisory Committee voted to approve a booster of Johnson & Johnson two months after your first dose for those 18..