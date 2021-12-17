Jurors in the case of former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes on Thursday heard starkly different interpretations of her motives and actions as her long-running criminal trial nears the finish line.A federal prosecutor cast Holmes...Full Article
Elizabeth Holmes jurors hear different takes on her downfall
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Elizabeth Holmes Jurors Hear Different Takes On Her Downfall
Watch VideoJurors in the case of former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes on Thursday heard starkly different interpretations of her..
Newsy