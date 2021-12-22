SFBT Wednesday Digest: Oakland requires vax proof; opening date for new S.F. subway

Good morning, Bay Area, and welcome to a foggy, drizzly and chilly Wednesday morning. President Biden spoke to the nation Tuesday about the rapidly spreading and highly transmissible omicron virus, telling Americans it is their "patriotic duty” to get vaccinated and pledging to distribute 500,000 free, in-home, rapid Covid-19 tests. In other news: There's only two days left to finish your Christmas shopping. The Oakland City Council voted Tuesday to require proof of vaccination to enter restaurants,…