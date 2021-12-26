EXPLAINER: New easy-to-use COVID-19 pills come with a catch

Newly infected COVID-19 patients have two new treatment options that can be taken at home.



But that convenience comes with a catch: The pills have to be taken as soon as possible once symptoms appear.



The challenge is getting tested, getting a prescription and starting the pills in a short window.



U.S. regulators authorized Pfizer's pill, Paxlovid, and Merck’s molnupiravir last week. In high-risk patients, both were shown to reduce the chances of hospitalization or death from COVID-19, although Pfizer's was much more effective.



A closer look:



WHO SHOULD TAKE THESE PILLS?



The antiviral pills aren’t for everyone who gets a positive test. The pills are intended for those with mild or moderate COVID-19 who are more likely to become seriously ill. That includes older people and those with other health conditions like heart disease, cancer or diabetes that make them more vulnerable. Both pills were OK'd for adults while Paxlovid is authorized for children ages 12 and older.



WHO SHOULDN'T TAKE THESE PILLS?



Merck’s molnupiravir is not authorized for children because it might interfere with bone growth. It also isn't recommended for pregnant women because of the potential for birth defects. Pfizer's pill isn't recommended for patients with severe kidney or liver problems. It also may not be the best option for some because it may interact with other prescriptions a patient is taking. The antiviral pills aren't authorized for people hospitalized with COVID-19.



WHAT'S THE TREATMENT WINDOW?



The pills have to be started as soon as possible, within five days of the start of symptoms. Cough, headache, fever, the loss of taste or smell and muscle and body aches are among the more common signs. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention offers a website to check your symptoms.



