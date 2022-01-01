Alert: Officials: Nearly 1,000 homes destroyed, hundreds damaged in Colorado wildfire; 3 people missing
Published
SUPERIOR, Colo. (AP) — Officials: Nearly 1,000 homes destroyed, hundreds damaged in Colorado wildfire; 3 people missing.Full Article
Published
SUPERIOR, Colo. (AP) — Officials: Nearly 1,000 homes destroyed, hundreds damaged in Colorado wildfire; 3 people missing.Full Article
SUPERIOR, Colo. (AP) — Hundreds of Colorado residents who had expected to ring in 2022 in their homes are instead starting off..