International airlines including Emirates and Air India have canceled some US flights despite pause to 5G rollout
Published
International flights to Newark, Orlando, and San Francisco are among those being canceled by airlines.Full Article
Published
International flights to Newark, Orlando, and San Francisco are among those being canceled by airlines.Full Article
Several international airlines have raised concerns around the 5G rollout in the last few months. In the latest update, airlines..
While conspiracy theorists spread wildly false claims about 5G spreading COVID-19 or causing human beings to "spontaneously..