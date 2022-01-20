Wagr sports betting app launches with backing from owners of Patriots and 76ers, plus Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian

Company name: Wagr Inc. Amount raised: $12 million in a Series A round, according to a Thursday press release. From whom: The Kraft Group, owners of the New England Patriots and New England Revolution; Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment, which owns the Philadelphia 76ers and the New Jersey Devils; BITKRAFT Ventures; Greycroft; Pear Ventures; Seven Seven Six (founded by Alexis Ohanian, a co-founder and former executive chairman of Reddit); and other angel investors. What they do: Wagr is a sports-betting…