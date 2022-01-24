Snow blankets Athens, Greek islands and Turkey's Istanbul

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Heavy snowfall disrupted air and road traffic Monday in the Greek capital of Athens and neighboring Turkey's largest city of Istanbul, while most of Greece, including — unusually — several Aegean islands, and much of Turkey were blanketed by snow.



The storm, named in Greece Elpida, or “hope,” snarled traffic in both Athens and Istanbul, a metropolis of 16 million people.



Flights in and out of Istanbul Airport were suspended until 4 a.m. Tuesday (0100 GMT). Authorities worked to clear runways and a road leading to the airport, where the roof of a facility used by Turkish Airlines' cargo department collapsed from the weight of snow. No one was hurt.



Authorities in Istanbul also suspended intercity bus services and temporarily blocked travel to the city from Turkey’s Thrace region. People stranded on roads abandoned vehicles to walk home or crowded subway and other public transportation stations. Schools across Turkey are closed for a winter break, but universities halted classes for two days. Public offices and shopping malls closed early to ease rush-hour congestion.



Flurries were forecast to continue over the next few days in Istanbul. The Turkish city's Disaster Coordination Center AKOM said an Icelandic low-pressure system is behind the cold front and precipitation.



In Greece, authorities warned the public to limit outdoor movements to only essential ones on Monday and Tuesday, while schools in many areas were closed. Government spokesman Giannis Oikonomou said more than 46,000 school classes were being held online.



The snow came down thick and fast throughout the day in central Athens, settling on the marble columns of the ancient Acropolis. Authorities sent out emergency alerts to cell phones in the wider Athens area warning of severe...