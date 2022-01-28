Just Days After Testing Positive For COVID, Sarah Palin Spotted Dining At Manhattan Restaurant
Published
Sarah Palin is facing online criticism for dining at a New York City restaurant after testing positive for COVID-19.Full Article
Published
Sarah Palin is facing online criticism for dining at a New York City restaurant after testing positive for COVID-19.Full Article
Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin dined at a New York City restaurant days after it was confirmed she tested positive for the..
You might think Sarah Palin really likes Italian food, now that she’s been photographed dining at the same red sauce joint twice,..