China calls for talks over Ukraine, OKs Russian wheat import

BEIJING (AP) — China repeated calls for talks to resolve the crisis in Ukraine on Thursday while refusing to criticize Russia’s attack, and in a move that could help reduce the impact of Western sanctions against Moscow, approved imports of Russian wheat.



Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying told reporters at a daily briefing that “the Ukraine issue is complex in its historical background ... what we are seeing today is the interplay of complex factors.”



“China is closely following the latest developments," Hua said. “We still hope that the parties concerned will not shut the door to peace and engage instead in dialogue and consultation and prevent the situation from further escalating.”



Although China has not endorsed President Vladimir Putin’s recognition of independence of eastern Ukraine’s separatist areas or Putin’s decision to send Russian forces there, Hua said China “called on parties to respect others' legitimate security concerns.”



“All parties should work for peace instead of escalating the tension or hyping up the possibility of war,” Hua said, repeating the language China has consistently used to criticize the West during the crisis.



“Those parties who were busy condemning others, what have they done ? Have they persuaded others?” Hua said.



China and Russia have largely aligned their foreign policies in opposition to the U.S. and its allies. Hua did not describe Russia’s actions as an invasion or directly refer to the movement of Russian forces into Ukraine.



On Thursday, China’s customs agency approved imports of wheat from Russia. It is one of the biggest wheat producers but its exports would be vulnerable if its foreign markets block shipments in response to its attack on Ukraine.



The two governments announced an agreement Feb. 8 for China to...