Live updates | Blinken says 'Russia is failing'

NEAR THE POLISH-UKRAINIAN BORDER — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken says Russia is failing in its war aims and Ukraine is succeeding.



Following meetings Sunday in Kyiv with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, along with U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, Blinken told reporters in Poland on Monday that, with Russia having pulled back its troops from around Kyiv and the north of Ukraine to focus on the eastern Donbas region, “When it comes to Russia’s war aims, Russia is failing, Ukraine is succeeding.”



In footage of the meeting later released by the Ukrainian presidency, Blinken praised the “extraordinary courage and leadership and success that you’ve had in pushing back this horrific Russian aggression.”



“We got used to seeing you on video around the world, but it’s great, it’s good to see you in person,” Blinken said with a smile.



Blinken said U.S. diplomats returning to the country likely will first re-staff the consulate in Lviv in western Ukraine before returning to Kyiv.



Austin said that “the world has been inspired” by Ukraine in the war and that America would continue its support.



