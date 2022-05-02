Andy Murray joins Rafa Nadal and Novak Djokovic, saying: I don’t support Wimbledon’s ban on Russian and Belarusian players
Published
Former Wimbledon champion Andy Murray is “not supportive of players getting banned” because of the war in Russia. The tennis star came out against the decision, calling the UK government’s guidance “not helpful”. This comes after the All England Club, which runs the tournament, banned Russian and Belarusian players, citing the Kremlin’s invasion of Ukraine. [...]Full Article