Bye Boris: NI Secretary Brandon Lewis, Treasury minister Helen Whately and Security minister Damian Hinds flee No 10
Published
Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis has resigned around 7am from the Cabinet, telling the Prime Minister that Government requires “honesty, integrity and mutual respect”. Minutes later, Treasury minister Helen Whately has resigned, telling Boris Johnson there “are only so many times you can apologise and move on”. And only moments ago, Security minister Damian Hinds [...]Full Article