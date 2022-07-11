Contenders vying to succeed Johnson as next UK leader

LONDON (AP) — A crowded field of contenders is vying to replace Boris Johnson as the next Conservative Party leader and British prime minister.



A look at the 11 people who have thrown their hats into the ring:



___



RISHI SUNAK, FORMER TREASURY CHIEF



Sunak, 42, is the best-known of the Conservatives’ leadership contenders and a bookmakers' favorite to succeed Johnson.



He became a household name after becoming Treasury chief in 2020, handing out billions of pounds to help businesses and workers during the coronavirus pandemic.



But he has faced criticism for not doing enough to ease the growing cost-of-living crisis. His popularity also took a dive after he was fined by police for attending one of the lockdown-flouting parties at Downing Street.



___



LIZ TRUSS, FOREIGN SECRETARY



Truss, 46, took on the high-profile Cabinet post in September after serving as trade minister. She is also the U.K.’s lead negotiator with the European Union on issues following Brexit.



Truss, who is popular with many Conservatives, said she wants to cut tax “from day one” and reverse an income tax hike.



___



PENNY MORDAUNT, TRADE MINISTER



Mordaunt, 49, is regarded by bookmakers as a party favorite to win.



She was the first woman to serve as U.K. defense secretary, though she was dismissed by Johnson shortly after he became prime minister in 2019 because she had backed another candidate, Jeremy Hunt.



Mordaunt, a former reality TV contestant, played a prominent role in the pro-Brexit campaign in 2016.



___



SAJID JAVID, FORMER HEALTH SECRETARY



Javid, 52, has wide experience in government having held the posts of health secretary, Treasury chief and home secretary as well as leading departments for...