Rishi Sunak has built his lead in the Tory leadership race in the third round of voting, with Tom Tugendhat dropping out. Sunak got 115 votes, followed by Penny Mordaunt on 82, Liz Truss on 71, Kemi Badenoch on 58 and Tugendhat on 31. The vote saw Sunak, Truss and Badenoch all increase their vote [...]