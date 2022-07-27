Bruce Springsteen concert creates 'largest demand for tickets in Philadelphia music history'

Bruce Springsteen fans in Philadelphia hoping to rock out at his upcoming show in Philadelphia may have to wait a little longer. Concert tickets for Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band at the Wells Fargo Center on March 16 went on sale Tuesday morning and the high demand created history, concert organizers said. Some fans attempting to purchase tickets online were met with a message that read: “Thank you for your patience. We are experiencing the largest demand for tickets in Philadelphia…