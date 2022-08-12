UK economy shrinks between April and June
Published
The economy shrank by 0.1% while the Queen's Platinum Jubilee bank holiday weighed on June growth.Full Article
Published
The economy shrank by 0.1% while the Queen's Platinum Jubilee bank holiday weighed on June growth.Full Article
Nadhim Zahawi has said "there is no doubt these are challenging times", as new figures showed the UK's GDP fell by 0.1 per cent..
Watch VideoAmerica's hiring boom continued last month as employers added a surprising 528,000 jobs despite raging inflation and..