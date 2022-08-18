Five Things for Thursday, including most productive states and semiconductor investment

Good morning. Take a look at Thursday's Five Things. Manufacturers of semiconductors are ready to invest billions of dollars in Oregon, creating tens of thousands of jobs, according to a report out Wednesday. Does the state have what it takes to land this investment? The Oregon semiconductor taskforce behind the study has some prescriptions for how to do it. Nike and Adidas have worked out their dispute over proprietary design. Nike (NYSE: NKE) took its footwear rival to court last year over…