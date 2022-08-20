Twitter says employees might only get half their annual bonus: report
Twitter has told employees that they may only get half of their annual bonuses due to current economic uncertaintyFull Article
Twitter CFO Ned Segal emailed employees Friday saying the company's bonus pool was currently at 50% of what it could be, The New..
The company blamed its financial performance for the potential bonus cut.