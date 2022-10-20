Live updates | Russia-Ukraine War

KYIV, Ukraine — Russian forces have hit anew industrial and energy facilities in central Ukraine, pressing with attacks on infrastructure.



Russia has declared its intention to increase its targeting of Ukraine’s power, water and other vital infrastructure in its latest phase of the nearly 8-month-old war.



Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says that Moscow’s forces have destroyed 30% of the country’s power stations since Oct. 10.



The latest attacks overnight this night in Kryvyi Rih region, Dnipropetrovsk region, inflicting damage, according to regional administrator Valentyn Reznichenko.



He gave no other details.



Russian forces also struck a school in Zaporizhzhia region early on Thursday, the deputy head of the president’s office Kyrylo Tymoshenko on Telegram.



___



KEY DEVELOPMENTS:



— Ukraine’s utilities threatened by Russia in war’s new phase



— EU leaders head into divisive summit on energy crisis



— US busts network providing technology to Russian military



— Russia asks Philippines to honor helicopter purchase deal



— Pence warns of ‘unprincipled populists,’ ‘Putin apologists’



___



OTHER DEVELOPMENTS:



BRUSSELS — European Union leaders head into a two-day summit with opposing views if and how the bloc could impose a gas price cap to contain the energy crisis caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and its strategy to choke off gas supplies to the bloc.



The need for rock-solid EU unity in confronting Russia will be underscored by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. He is set to address the 27 national leaders by video conference from Kyiv asking for continued help to get his nation through the winter.



___



BERLIN — Chancellor Olaf Scholz is underlining Germany’s...