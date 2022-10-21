Balenciaga fashion house reportedly cuts ties with Ye
The move came after several offensive comments from Ye, including antisemitic posts that earned him suspensions from Twitter and Instagram.Full Article
The Balenciaga fashion house has cut ties with Kanye West, according to a news report.
Kanye West has lost at least one partnership amid his headline-making scandals. The fashion brand has officially severed it ties..