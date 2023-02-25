EU slaps sanctions on top Russia officials, banks, trade

The European Union is imposing new sanctions on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine. The bloc is targeting more officials and organizations accused of supporting the war, spreading propaganda or supplying drones. It's also slapping trade restrictions on products that could be used by the armed forces. The EU’s Swedish presidency said Saturday that the sanctions "are directed at military and political decision-makers, companies supporting or working within the Russian military industry, and commanders in the Wagner Group. Transactions with some of Russia’s largest banks are also prohibited.” The measures were proposed by the EU’s executive branch three weeks ago but only only adopted after much internal wrangling.