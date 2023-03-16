Why TikTok's security risks keep raising fears

China is accusing the U.S. of spreading disinformation amid reports the Biden administration is calling for TikTok's Chinese owners to sell their stakes in the company. The statements from China’s Foreign Ministry is yet another response to efforts being made in the U.S. to restrict the app’s influence. TikTok has long been dogged by criticism that it would give user data — such as browsing history, location and biometric identifiers — to the Chinese government, or push propaganda and misinformation on its behalf. There’s no evidence that TikTok has turned over such data, but fears abound due to the vast amount of user data it collects.