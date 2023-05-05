Britain to start free trade with New Zealand and Australia

Britain’s free trade agreements with New Zealand and Australia will come into force by the end of this month. The announcement came Friday while the prime ministers from the two Southern Hemisphere nations are in London for the coronation of King Charles III. The deals are part of Britain’s efforts to expand its economic ties after it left the European Union. Both deals were first agreed to in 2021. New Zealand is looking for more sales of its products like wine, butter, beef and honey. Australia expects to export more beef, sheep products, seafood and other goods to the British market. There are also more opportunities for people to work in the other countries.